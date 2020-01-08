Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Opens scoring Tuesday

Malkin netted a goal in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Malkin struck just 2:53 into the game, the first of three straight tallies for the Penguins. The Russian reached 40 points in just 30 outings this season -- he's got 12 goals and 28 assists to go with 105 shots on goal. Malkin will have to make room for Sidney Crosby (groin) in the near future, but it's likely both will produce strong numbers in the second half of the campaign.