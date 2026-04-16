Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Practicing Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Malkin (rest) was back at practice Thursday, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.
Malkin looks good to go for the first-round playoff series versus the Flyers after sitting out two of the Penguins' last three contests. Since the Olympic break, the veteran forward has racked up six goals and 11 helpers in 15 outings, having been limited by injury and a suspension.
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