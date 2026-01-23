Malkin scored a goal, added an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.

Malkin had a pair of points 1:58 apart in the second period as the Penguins found a second burst of offense to put the Oilers out of reach. This was Malkin's third multi-point effort in the last five games, a span in which he has two goals and five helpers. The 39-year-old forward is up to 12 goals, 39 points, 88 shots, 26 PIM and a plus-15 rating in 35 appearances this season.