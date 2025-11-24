St. Ivany (lower body) was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for a conditioning loan Monday.

St. Ivany has slowly been working his way back from his lower-body issue, most recently practicing in a regular jersey at practice Friday. In his 19 appearances last year, the 26-year-old blueliner registered one assist, 38 hits and 12 shots while averaging 16:22 of ice time. The Baby Pens suit up versus AHL Hershey on Wednesday, which means St. Ivany is unlikely to play for Pittsburgh before Friday's trip to Columbus.