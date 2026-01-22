Penguins' Kris Letang: Absent from lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Letang (upper body) won't play Wednesday versus the Flames, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports.
Letang will miss at least one game due to the injury. He was labeled a game-time decision, so it's possible his injury isn't too severe. Jack St. Ivany will likely draw into the lineup in a bottom-four role.
