Letang (upper body) won't play Wednesday versus the Flames, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports.

Letang will miss at least one game due to the injury. He was labeled a game-time decision, so it's possible his injury isn't too severe. Jack St. Ivany will likely draw into the lineup in a bottom-four role.

