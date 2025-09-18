Letang (chest) is not listed among the injured players on the Penguins' training camp roster released Wednesday.

Letang underwent a procedure in April to repair a small hole in his heart. The 38-year-old defense is set for his 20th campaign with the Penguins, and assuming he can get through camp healthy, he should be penciled in for time in a top-four role and on one of the power-play units.