Penguins' Kris Letang: Appears ready for training camp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Letang (chest) is not listed among the injured players on the Penguins' training camp roster released Wednesday.
Letang underwent a procedure in April to repair a small hole in his heart. The 38-year-old defense is set for his 20th campaign with the Penguins, and assuming he can get through camp healthy, he should be penciled in for time in a top-four role and on one of the power-play units.
More News
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Undergoes heart procedure•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Tallies in Tuesday's win•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Snaps slump Saturday•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Staying consistent on offense•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Four helpers in seven games•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Lights lamp Saturday•