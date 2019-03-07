Penguins' Kris Letang: Not ready to return

Letang (upper body) is still considered day-to-day and has picked up an illness as well, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Letang was unable to get on the ice for Thursday's optional game day skate due to his illness, but that shouldn't set him too far back in his recovery. With matchups against Columbus, Boston and Washington on the horizon, the Pens could use the world-class defenseman back in the lineup as soon as possible to help with their playoff push. In the meantime, Justin Schultz should continue to hold down a spot on the top power-play unit.