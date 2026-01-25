Penguins' Kris Letang: Ready to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Letang (upper body) is expected to return to the lineup against Vancouver on Sunday, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.
Following a two-game absence, Letang will probably return to the second pairing and second power-play unit against the Canucks on Sunday. He has produced three goals, 25 points, 77 shots on net, 60 blocked shots and 65 hits across 48 appearances this season.
