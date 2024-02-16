Letang notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-4 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Letang set up Bryan Rust for the empty-netter while the Penguins were on the penalty kill. With just two points over his last nine games, Letang has been in a bit of a quiet stretch. The 36-year-old blueliner is at 31 points (two on the power play, one shorthanded), 104 shots on net, 90 hits, 83 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating through 51 outings this season.
