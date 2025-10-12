Letang is being evaluated for an injury after playing just one shift in the third period of Saturday's game versus the Rangers, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Letang's injury flew under the radar during the game, but it'll leave his status in doubt for the start of the Penguins' three-game road trip in California. That trip begins Tuesday in Anaheim. If Letang can't suit up, Harrison Brunicke will see more ice time while Matt Dumba would be the top candidate to enter the lineup.