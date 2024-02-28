Eller scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Eller's first multi-point effort since Jan. 4 was the catalyst for the Penguins' win. He tied the game midway through the third period and set up Erik Karlsson for the game-winner in overtime. Eller is up to 11 goals, 20 points, 114 shots on net, 42 hits, 34 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 56 outings. He continues to play on the third line at even strength, but he's in line for a larger power-play role while Jake Guentzel (upper body) and Bryan Rust (upper body) are out.