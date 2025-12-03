Wilsby logged an assist, three hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Predators.

Wilsby has appeared in five of the Predators' nine games since he returned from a lower-body injury. He saw 20:07 of ice time Tuesday to help cover for the absence of Nick Perbix (upper body). Wilsby has just three assists with 16 shots on net, 12 PIM, seven hits, 11 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 16 appearances this season. Once Nashville's blue line is back to full strength, he's likely to slip back into a part-time role.