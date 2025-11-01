Predators' Adam Wilsby: Unavailable Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilsby (lower body) won't play against Calgary on Sunday, according to Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.
Wilsby remains day-to-day and will miss his second straight outing. He has produced two assists, 11 shots on goal, seven blocked shots, four hits and 10 PIM across 11 appearances this season. Due to Wilsby's absence, Nick Blankenburg will stay in the lineup.
