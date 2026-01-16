Wilsby (lower body) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Avalanche, Alex Daugherty of The Tennessean reports.

The Predators announced Thursday that Wilsby is day-to-day due to a lower-body injury, and he'll be sidelined for at least one matchup. It's not yet clear whether Nicolas Hague (illness) will be able to return to the lineup Friday, but Andreas Englund was called up ahead of the game against Colorado and should see playing time if Hague is sidelined.