Saros allowed four goals on 20 shots before being pulled from Sunday's 8-3 loss to the Blues.

Saros was removed 31 seconds before the game's halfway point and backup David Rittich didn't fare any better the rest of the way, allowing four goals on just 13 shots. While Saros is prone to more clunkers than the league's top goalies, his workhorse role in Nashville's net has made him one of this season's most effective fantasy netminders, and he still leads the league in wins with 37.