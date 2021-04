Saros will guard the home net in Tuesday's game versus the Lightning, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Saros has been remarkable over the last month with a .961 save percentage and a 9-2-0 record. However, none of those matchups were as tough as the Lightning, who rank third in the league with 3.41 goals per game. In fact, Saros allowed a season-high six goals on 24 shots in his lone start against the Bolts this season.