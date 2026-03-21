Predators' Juuse Saros: Not available Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Saros (upper body) has been ruled out of Saturday's tilt versus Vegas, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Justus Annunen will start Saturday against the Golden Knights with Matt Murray as his backup. Saros is 24-19-7 with a 3.14 GAA and an .894 save percentage over 51 appearances this season. Saros should be considered questionable for Sunday's clash in Chicago.
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