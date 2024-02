Lankinen will protect the road goal versus the Golden Knights on Tuesday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

This is Lankinen's first start since Jan. 27, though he made a relief appearance versus the Stars last Thursday. The 28-year-old has struggled in limited action this season, going 6-4-0 with a 3.35 GAA and an .889 save percentage over 15 appearances. The Golden Knights have scored a modest 16 goals over their last six games and are on the second half of a back-to-back.