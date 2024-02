Lankinen allowed three goals on 26 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Lankinen faded a little bit in the third period, but he was able to protect the Predators' lead to the end. This was his first win since Jan. 12, though it was also just his third appearance in that span. The 28-year-old is now 7-4-0 with a 3.32 GAA and an .888 save percentage over 16 appearances this season. He's mainly backed up Juuse Saros, who will likely start in Los Angeles on Thursday.