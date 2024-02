Lankinen stopped all seven shots he faced in Thursday's 9-2 win over the Predators.

With the Stars up 7-2, Lankinen replaced Jake Oettinger between the pipes to start the third. The Predators did not put up much of a fight, sending only seven shots his way that were all kicked aside. Oettinger is clearly the No. 1 goalie as Lankinen has only played four total games in January and February. The Blues play the Oilers on Saturday night and it is likely that Oettinger will be between the pipes.