Jankowski (upper body) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Wild.
Jankowski was hurt in a fight with Ryan Hartman in the first period. If Jankowski misses additional time, Kieffer Bellows will likely enter the lineup in a bottom-six role for the Predators. Their next game is Tuesday at home versus the Sharks.
