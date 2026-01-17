Hague (illness) is slated to play versus the Avalanche on Friday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Hague missed Tuesday's game versus the Oilers, but that looks to be the extent of his absence. He'll return to a third-pairing role against the Avalanche. Hague has 11 points in 37 appearances this season, though he's gone without a point in his last three outings.