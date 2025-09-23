default-cbs-image
Hague (undisclosed) will not be available for Tuesday's home exhibition game versus Tampa Bay, according to Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.

Hague was injured Sunday against the Panthers after taking a hit in the second period. The 26-year-old defenseman wasn't able to return to the game, and there was no update on his status after the contest. Nashville's next preseason game is in Tampa Bay on Saturday.

