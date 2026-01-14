Predators' Nicolas Hague: Won't play Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hague (illness) won't be in the lineup against Edmonton on Tuesday.
Hague is day-to-day and will miss at least one game, but he has some additional time to recover ahead of Friday's matchup against Colorado. He has earned two goals, nine assists, 26 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and 51 hits through 37 outings this campaign. Justin Barron will replace Hague in Tuesday's lineup.
