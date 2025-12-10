Schaefer scored a goal, added two hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Schaefer has produced two goals over six NHL appearances so far. His tally at 5:30 of the first period gave the Predators their first lead in this contest. The 22-year-old rookie has been limited to fourth-line minutes, which will hinder his ability to generate offense. He's added seven shots on net, seven PIM, 11 hits and seven blocked shots so far.