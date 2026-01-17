Josi notched three assists, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 7-3 win over the Avalanche.

Josi has erupted on offense with three goals and five helpers over his last three games. He's earned three power-play points in that span, which includes one of his assists from Friday's high-scoring win. The defenseman is up to 26 points (nine on the power play), 90 shots on net, 53 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 35 appearances. Josi's recent play is looking like his peaks from recent years, and he'll be a strong fantasy defenseman if he can keep racking up points for the rest of the campaign.