Josi logged an assist, six shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Monday's 8-3 loss to the Panthers.

Josi missed 12 games due to an upper-body injury. He's since reclaimed his spots on the top power-play unit and first pairing at even strength, which should allow him to be a steady contributor on offense even on a low-scoring team. He's at six points, 29 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 10 appearances this season.