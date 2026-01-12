Josi scored a power-play goal on two shots, dished two assists and added two PIM in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.

One of Josi's helpers also came on the power play. The 35-year-old defenseman had gone 12 games without a multi-point effort entering this contest, and he had just four points and a minus-7 rating in that span. For the season, the Swiss blueliner is up to six goals, 15 helpers, eight power-play points, 85 shots on net, 49 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 33 appearances.