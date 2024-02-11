Josi scored a power-play goal on two shots, added an assist and logged two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Josi put the Predators ahead 2-1 in the second period, and he also helped out on Filip Forsberg's equalizer in the third when that lead didn't hold. This was Josi's fifth multi-point effort over his last 11 games, a span in which he's racked up 15 points. The star defenseman is enjoying a strong campaign with 11 tallies, 36 helpers, 19 power-play points, 167 shots on net, 93 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 52 appearances.