Johansen recorded an assist in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Kings.
Johansen has three goals and four helpers in his last seven appearances. The top-six center has been consistent throughout much of the campaign, which is a bounce-back year for Johansen. He's at 48 points, 88 shots on net, 52 hits, 51 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 61 contests.
More News
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Two points in Monday's win•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Three points against St. Louis•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Point streak up to four games•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Manages helper Saturday•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Logs power-play assist•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Adds PP helper Saturday•