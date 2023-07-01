O'Reilly signed a four-year contract with the Predators on Saturday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

O'Reilly is coming off a down year offensively, posting 30 points (16 goals, 14 assists) in 53 games between the Blues and the Maple Leafs. Still, the 32-year-old center was able to secure a long-term deal with an AAV of $4.5 million. Following Matt Duchene's release and the trade of Ryan Johansen, O'Reilly is a good bet to step in as Nashville's first-line center this season.