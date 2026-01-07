O'Reilly scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers.

O'Reilly ended a five-game goal drought when he got the Predators on the board in the third period. The veteran center had been limited to three assists over those five contests, though he's still been steadier recently than he was in November. He's up to 12 goals, 36 points, 74 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 42 appearances this season, mainly in a top-line role.