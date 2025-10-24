O'Reilly scored a shorthanded goal in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Canucks.

O'Reilly broke the deadlock for the Preds at the 9:01 mark of the second period with a wrister, giving him three goals on the year. The veteran center hasn't delivered eye-popping performances, but he remains a consistent weapon on offense for Nashville. He's now riding a three-game point streak, tallying one goal, two assists, five shots on goal, two hits and five blocked shots in that span.