Fox left Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Lightning after sustaining an upper-body injury, per Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic.

Fox suffered the injury when he was struck into the boards by Tampa Bay's Brandon Hagel. The 27-year-old Fox had an assist in 16:27 of ice time before exiting the game. He's up to three goals and 26 points in 27 outings, including Saturday's action. Fox is still being evaluated, but if he misses time due to this injury, then Scott Morrow will probably draw into the lineup.