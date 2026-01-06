Fox (lower body) will be placed on long-term injured reserve, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports Tuesday.

Fox had one goal, one assist, five shots on net and four blocked shots in three games after missing 14 contests because of an upper-body injury. He won't be eligible to return until at least Jan. 31 against Pittsburgh, but an exact timeline for his recovery is unclear. He has registered four goals, 28 points, 56 shots on net, 45 blocked shots and 15 hits in 30 appearances this season.