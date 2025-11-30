Fox (upper body) was placed on long-term injured reserve Sunday, according to Dan Rosen of NHL.com.

Fox sustained the injury in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay. He won't be eligible to return to the lineup until at least Dec. 27 against the Islanders due to his placement on long-term injured reserve. However, an exact timeline for his recovery remains unclear. Fox has amassed three goals, 26 points, 51 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and 15 hits in 27 appearances this season.