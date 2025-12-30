Fox (upper body) is expected to be a game-time decision for Wednesday's road divisional matchup against the Capitals, according to Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Fox hasn't suited up since Nov. 29 against Tampa Bay and has been on long-term injured reserve due to his upper-body injury. However, the right-shot blueliner skated on the No. 1 pairing and quarterbacked the top power-play unit during Tuesday's practice, which should bode well for his availability Wednesday. Scott Morrow is expected to serve as a healthy scratch once Fox is back in the lineup.