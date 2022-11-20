Fox scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Sharks.

Fox pulled off a rare feat -- he scored an empty-netter to extend the Rangers' lead to 2-0, and his goal became the game-winner when the Sharks got on the board 50 seconds later. The tally extended Fox's point streak to eight games (four tallies, eight assists). For the season, the 24-year-old defenseman has six goals, 21 points, 39 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 19 appearances.