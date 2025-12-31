default-cbs-image
Fox (upper body) was activated from long-term injured reserve Wednesday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

The Rangers returned Scott Morrow to AHL Hartford in a corresponding move. Following a 14-game absence, Fox will return to the top pairing and first power-play unit against Washington on Wednesday. He has accounted for three goals, 26 points, 51 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and 15 hits across 27 appearances this season.

