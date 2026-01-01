Fox scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals.

Activated off IR ahead of the afternoon contest, Fox wasted little time making an impact for the Rangers, helping to set up a Vincent Trocheck tally late in the first period before blasting a one-timer past Charlie Lindgren late in the second. Fox missed nearly the entire month of December with an upper-body injury, but through 28 games this season he's produced four goals and 28 points, including nine (two goals, seven assists) with the man advantage.