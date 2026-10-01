Garand was recalled from AHL Hartford on Thursday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Garand was waived by the Rangers on Sunday and subsequently sent to the minors after going unclaimed. However, Joonas Korpisalo (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday and is considered week-to-week, so Garand will rejoin the NHL club to provide additional depth behind Igor Shesterkin. Garand could draw the start in Detroit on Friday since Shesterkin will start at home against the Lightning on Thursday in the first half of a back-to-back set.