Garand turned aside 15 of the 17 shots on goal he saw in Monday's 6-3 loss to Los Angeles.

Garand entered the contest in relief of James Reimer, who allowed three goals on eight shots on net in his team debut. Garand has been deployed constantly to begin the 2026-27 season, as Monday's outing marked his 10th appearance of the campaign, which is tied for second in the NHL. Overall, the 24-year-old Garand now has a 4-5-1 record, a 2.69 GAA, one shutout and an .899 save percentage. All things considered, Garand has held up well for playing just three games at the NHL level prior to the 2026-27 campaign, but he's trending in the wrong direction with three consecutive losses. He'll look to get back on track after nearly one week of rest, with the Rangers not playing again until Sunday. Currently, Garand is best left on waivers in fantasy outside of deep leagues for managers looking for a stash option.