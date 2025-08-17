Garand signed a one-year contract extension with the Rangers, the team announced Sunday.

Garand is coming off an impressive year with AHL Hartford, going 20-10-8 with a 2.73 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 39 games. He was a restricted free agent prior to agreeing to this extension with the team. The 23-year-old will probably continue to play in the AHL but would likely be the first goaltender called up should an injury strike either Igor Shesterkin or Jonathan Quick.