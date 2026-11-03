Garand will guard the home crease in Tuesday's clash against the Blues, per Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic.

Garand was handed his fourth consecutive loss in Sunday's clash, when he yielded three goals to the Oilers. Overall, the 24-year-old backstop has a 4-6-1 record, a 2.73 GAA and an .897 save percentage across 11 appearances this season. He's slated to appear in his 11th consecutive game, which gives him unmatched volume in fantasy for managers looking for a high-upside backup option. He'll look to bounce back Tuesday against the Blues, who currently rank 16th in the NHL with 3.14 goals per game this season.