Garand stopped 19 of 21 shots in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

Garand did well in his first start since Igor Shesterkin (knee) was lost for the year. The quality of the opponent is certainly a factor -- this loss dropped the Canucks to 2-5-0 on the year. Garand will get at least a short-term chance to claim the No. 1 job for the Rangers, though his performance over the next month will go a long way in determining the pecking order in goal when Joonas Korpisalo (lower body) can play. Expect Garand between the pipes again for a much tougher test versus the Lightning on Tuesday.