Shesterkin will protect the home net against Anaheim on Monday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports.

Shesterkin made 13 saves in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over Montreal. He has surrendered 10 goals on 84 shots in his last three outings en route to a 1-1-1 record. He has gone 13-10-3 this season with a 2.53 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 26 appearances. Anaheim sits second in the league with 3.44 goals per game this campaign.