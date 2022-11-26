Shesterkin will defend the home crease versus Edmonton on Saturday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Shesterkin has returned to his Vezina Trophy form of last season as he has allowed only 10 goals in his last five games. Overall, he is 10-2-3 with a 2.38 GAA and a .917 save percentage. He faces the Oilers, who were shut out against the Islanders on Wednesday despite firing 49 shots on goal.