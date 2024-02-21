Shesterkin made 41 saves in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Stars.

A Miro Heiskanen power-play tally midway through the second period spoiled his shutout bid, but Shesterkin was impressive as he continues to round into form. Since getting a reset on either side of the All-Star break, the netminder has won four straight starts while allowing only nine goals on 143 shots (.937 save percentage). Shesterkin's numbers on the season are still disappointing, but he could be gearing up for a big finish to the campaign.