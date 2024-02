Shesterkin is expected to start on the road against New Jersey on Thursday, per Colin Stephenson of Newsday.

Shesterkin has a 23-12-1 record, 2.79 GAA and .904 save percentage in 36 appearances in 2023-24. He's won his past four starts while saving 134 of 143 shots (.937 save percentage). The Devils, who rank 10th offensively with 3.36 goals per game, figure to be a difficult opponent.