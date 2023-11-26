Miller skated to a plus-3 rating with a goal in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Bruins.

Miller was incredibly efficient in this one, and thanks in large part to his valiant effort on both ends of the ice, the Rangers moved to a tie with the Bruins for the league lead in total points at 31 apiece. There isn't a huge market for Miller in fantasy hockey, even on the heels of his career-best 43-point campaign, but the 23-year-old is representing the Blueshirts well based on two goals, six assists and a plus-9 rating through 19 contests.